Here’s how to watch today’s Pokémon Presents stream

The Pokémon Company has announced that a Pokémon Presents live stream will take place later today (August 3) – here’s how and when to watch it.

The livestream is set to reveal details on Pokémon apps as well as sharing news on a variety of Pokémon games including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To tune in and find out exactly what will be revealed, all fans need to do is head to the official Pokémon YouTube channel. The presentation begins at 2pm GMT / 6am PT / 9am ET.

The last Pokémon Presents showcase was in February, and saw the announcement of Scarlet and Violet, as well as news on Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Go.

Since then, it’s been confirmed via a trailer that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch November 18 2022 for Nintendo Switch and the three Gen 9 starters are the grass cat Sprigatito, the fire croc Fuecoco and the duckling Quaxly.

The official site also confirms that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be open-world.

“Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You’ll be able to see the Pokémon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets—all over! You’ll be able to experience the true joy of the Pokémon series—battling against wild Pokémon in order to catch them—now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy.”

However, not much is known about setting, the complete Pokédex or if features like mega-evolutions will return.

Here’s everything we do know about Scarlet and Violet.

In other news, Google has now publicly addressed the rumoured shutdown of Google Stadia, saying that it’s not happening.

“Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions,” said a social media post.