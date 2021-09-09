Here’s how to watch tonight’s PlayStation Showcase

Sony will be showing off a look “into the future of PS5” tonight (September 9) with a 40 minute showcase that will include updates from PlayStation studios and some third party developers.

The stream starts at 9pm BST (1pm PDT/ 4pm EDT) and will be on both the official PlayStation YouTube channel and Twitch. According to a PlayStation Blog post the showcase will feature games releasing this holiday and beyond, with some more information after the presentation about select studios from the presentation. It can be watched below.

Advertisement

The next generation of PlayStation VR will not be making an appearance at the showcase according to the blog.

Today is also the 25th anniversary of Crash Bandicoot, with the original game releasing on PS1 all the way back on September 9 1996. The Australian PlayStation Twitter account clearly decided to have some fun for the occasion, as it shared some photos from the 90s that reveal a not very flattering Crash costume.

What better way to celebrate 25 years of #CrashBandicoot than with these pics from back in the 90s when our marketing budget was a little tight 😂 Happy 25th birthday, Crash! pic.twitter.com/iuP9wCHmyX — PlayStationAU (@PlayStationAU) September 9, 2021

Whilst some might think that Crash will make an appearance at today’s showcase it’s worth noting that the franchise is now owned by Activision, not PlayStation, and that it recently confirmed that all of its core studios are working on the Call Of Duty franchise.

This means that Toys For Bob, the studio behind the revamped Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is now working on Call Of Duty. This doesn’t mean there’s no room for another game in the Crash series, but it does make it unlikely.

The showcase may give us another look at Horizon Forbidden West, God Of War: Ragnarok, and maybe even Gran Turismo 7 though, among some other surprises.

Advertisement

In other news, a TikTok user has created a series of short videos that showcase 3D animated Pokémon interacting with the real world.