Here’s our first Nintendo Switch OLED unboxing video

The first-ever Nintendo Switch OLED unboxing video has appeared online, complete with a brief glimpse of some gameplay footage.

Japanese YouTuber HikakinTV, who has over 10.2 million subscribers, has been lucky enough to get his hands on the new Nintendo Switch OLED console despite not being available until October 8.

Obviously, it’s worthy of its very own unboxing video, with the YouTuber showing off everything the console has to offer – including a look at how some classic Switch games perform on the new OLED display.

Although the entire video is in Japanese, it’s a great chance to look at the new, all-white Nintendo Switch. And Nintendo has shoehorned a lot of neat updates into this new and improved Switch.

As soon as the box is opened, you’ll notice marked differences from the original console. For one thing, the new, sleeker-looking dock sports rounded edges and a new, white colour scheme. Completing the look are the new white joycons.

Thankfully, HikakinTV lays out the new and improved Switch alongside the original model and Switch Lite. And it’s here you can see the fundamental differences. Sure, the OLED is bigger, but it’s also a lot thinner.

Next up, it’s onto the console’s games – with a small selection of classic Switch titles showcasing what the Nintendo Switch OLED is capable of. This video gives us a look at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2, which all look as bright and vibrant as you might expect on an OLED screen.

Finally, we get a look at the Nintendo Switch OLED sitting in its dock, connected to a TV.

The Nintendo Switch OLED launches next month on October 8 and is available to pre-order now.

