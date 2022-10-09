Here’s the ‘Moviedle’ answer and hints for today (October 9)

Moviedle has risen as a popular quiz game in the wake of the absolute behemoth that is Wordle. It borrows the basic principles, but adds a uniquely filmic twist. You see, instead of guessing a word, you’re trying to name a movie. Sounds easy enough, right? Well, there’s quite an important wrinkle to consider.
You’ll only have one second of movie footage to work with on your first guess. That’s right, the whole film, from beginning to end, flashing on screen. Don’t worry if this sounds daunting, it totally is. You’ll get six tries before you fail, with each subsequent attempt slowing things down slightly for you.
To help you move your way closer to the right answer, we’ve included three clues on his page. These will give you some hints as to today’s Moviedle answer. If you still can’t work it out, you’ll also find the today’s Moviedle answer as well.
Moviedle hints for October 9
If you’re struggling with today’s Moviedle answer, fret not! Here are three clues to get you closer to the answer.
- Released in 1925
- Directed by Sergei Einstein
- Stars Sergei Einstein and Grigori Aleksandrov
Moviedle. Credit:Moviedle.
Moviedle answer today (October 9)
So here it is, the Moviedle answer for today. This one is a Soviet silent drama film. The Moviedle answer for today is Battleship Potemkin.
Moviedle answer archive
To help give you an idea as to the kinds of movies that can be used as answers in Moviedle, you’ll find an archive of previous answers below. As new puzzles come out, we’ll update this list.
- Man On Wire
- Bonnie and Clyde
- The Conjuring
- 50 First Dates
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Gravity
- Raging Bull
- The Bridge on the River Kwai
- Frankenstein
- Dune (2021)
- American Sniper
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Chicago
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Anatomy Of A Murder
- I’m The Shining
- Interstellar
- The Godfather
- Annie Hall
- Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
- Fargo
- There Will Be Blood
- Shane
- The Big Lebowski
- Bridget Jones’ Diary
- Walk The Line
- Memento
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Adam Project
- Doctor Strange
- Midnight Cowboy
- Saving Private Ryan
- Parasite
- Manchester By The Sea
- Man Of Steel
- Pinocchio
- The Great Gatsby
- The Shining
- Amadeus
- 2 Guns
- Nomadland
- Maleficent
- Ant-Man
- CODA
- Captain Phillips
- The Hangover
- The Social Network
- Pride And Prejudice
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- Toy Story
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- The Day The Earth Stood Still
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- White Heat
- 13 Hours
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
- Hidden Figures
- Back To The Future
- Sideways
- Argo
- La La Land
- Jurassic World
- Captain Marvel
- Pulp Fiction
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- 1917
- The Bourne Identity
- Psycho
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
- Jumanji – Welcome To The Jungle
- Seven Samurai
- Catch Me If You Can
- Independence Day
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Blade Runner
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Titanic
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- The Silence Of The Lambs
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Apocalypse Now
- Arrival
That’s everything you need to know about the answer for today’s Moviedle. If you’re looking for more fun with puzzles, visit our pages on Wordle, Heardle, Globle and Framed. Each offers a slightly different guessing game twist!