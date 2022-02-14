Here’s when and how you can pre-load ‘Total War: Warhammer 3’

Total War: Warhammer 3 is out later this week and we now know when its pre-load will begin. If you’re looking to avoid a hefty download on launch day, here’s when (and how) you can start pre-loading it.

The hotly anticipated sequel to the much-loved Total War: Warhammer 2 is out on February 17 for PC. It is available via Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games Store and Steam. Fortunately, the pre-load time is the same no matter which way you get the game – however it’s worth noting that pre-loading isn’t available on the Epic Games Store.

Pre-loads begin on Tuesday, February 15 – tomorrow, in other words – at 3PM. That gives players two full days before the game comes out in order to download it. Players will need a rather eye watering 120GB of hard drive space to download it, so Creative Assembly recommends “starting early”.

It’s also worth noting that Creative Assembly is anticipating a day one patch, so players may still need to download a few files on launch day.

Speaking to NME last month, Creative Assembly explained that it’s “not ruling anything in or out” when it comes to future factions for the game.

“Suffice to say that the roadmap beyond the result of this final part of the standalone trilogy is crammed. We can’t go into any details on that, but rest assured – there is so much stuff still to come,” lead designer Jim Watson told NME.

In NME‘s preview of Total War: Warhammer 3, we said that it was “shaping up to stand even taller than its predecessors”.

