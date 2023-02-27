Here’s when ‘Destiny 2’ servers are going offline for Lightfall

Destiny 2 servers are being taken offline for just over 24 hours from today (February 27), in order for developer Bungie to install the game’s upcoming Lightfall update. If you’re looking to earn some last-minute unlocks, here’s the exact time Destiny 2 servers will undergo maintenance.

Destiny 2 servers will go offline today at 4PM GMT / 5PM CET / 8AM PST / 11AM ET. During that time, players will not be able to log into the game or any third-party sites and apps that use their account.

Servers will remain offline until tomorrow (February 28), when they’re expected to return at 5PM GMT / 6PM CET / 9AM PST / 12PM ET. However, Bungie says that background maintenance is expected to continue for another hour beyond that, meaning players logging in as soon as the servers are up could “be placed in a queue and may experience sign-in issues.”

The maintenance will conclude with the launch of Lightfall, Destiny 2‘s next expansion. As the expansion’s Steam page details, Lightfall will take fans to a “neon metropolis” set on the planet of Neptune. In this new campaign, players will need to defend the city from an invading army led by Emperor Calus, who has received backing from the series’ main antagonist, The Witness.

Lightfall will also come with a new raid, another subclass for each class in Destiny 2, and more exotic-tier gear for Guardians to loot. The expansion will also bring a major update to the loadout system, along with an overhaul to armour mods and a number of balance tweaks.

Earlier in the month, Bungie won £3.7million in damages from AimJunkies, a site that sells cheats for Destiny. Following the settlement, Bungie filed another lawsuit chasing £5.5million from a separate cheat vendor.

