Here’s when ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ launches on PC

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart releases for PC on July 26 and Nixxes Software has given the specific times when players will be granted access to the acclaimed PlayStation 5 action-adventure in their respective regional time zones.

The developer, which was the team that brought Marvel’s Spider-Man and the spin-off Miles Morales to PC too, revealed the times when players will expect that their copy of the game will unlock. Check it out below:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches in two days on Steam and in the Epic Games Store. Here's and overview of when you can start your dimension-hopping adventure! #RatchetPC pic.twitter.com/qQmPvzM0cV — Nixxes Software (@NixxesSoftware) July 24, 2023

Advertisement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘s PC port is the latest exclusive to leap over to Steam and the Epic Games Store, and will benefit from an assortment of technical improvements.

These include unlocked framerates, support for Nvidia‘s DLSS 3 and AMD‘s FSR 2, optimisation for ultra-wide monitors, ray-traced reflections and shadows, customisable mouse and keyboard controls and controller support.

In NME’s four-star review of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in 2021, the game encapsulated the thrill and the charm of a summer blockbuster for PlayStation. “Rift Apart relies on visual splendour for its variation, wowing you with a string of setpieces between repeated sections of familiar-feeling gameplay,” said Tom Regan.

Praise was also awarded to the DualSense’s reaction to whichever weapon that Ratchet or Rivet were wielding, like the “convincing chatter” of miniguns or the “lurching growl” of carbines.

Aside from the aforementioned Marvel’s Spider-Man games, PC players have gotten the chance to play God Of War 2018, The Last Of Us Part 1, Days Gone, Returnal, Uncharted and Horizon Zero Dawn on their preferred platform.

Advertisement

Sony shared its intentions to “continue creating new IP, rolling out catalog titles for PC, and strengthening live service development” in its financial report for last year, following a significant boost in sales on “platforms other than PlayStation consoles” between 2021 and 2022.

In other gaming news, Destiny 2 fans have theorised that Beatles icon Paul McCartney is coming back to compose the next expansion’s soundtrack, per an Instagram post from the orchestrator.