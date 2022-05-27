Here’s when the ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 3 Season 2 Collision event will start

Epic Games has revealed when Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite will come to an end, with Collision – the season finale event – set to take players on a “wild ride”.

In a blog post shared yesterday (May 26), Epic Games announced that the Collision event will take place on June 4, at 9PM BST / 10PM CEST / 4PM ET.

A one-time only event, the Collision playlist will go live half an hour before the event is scheduled to start, giving players a chance to prepare and find a group. To celebrate the finale, any player who logs into Fortnite on June 4 will receive a free loading screen and lobby track.

As to what Collision will entail, Epic Games has been fairly tight-lipped – but has said that players can expect a “wild ride” that will decide “the fate of the Zero Point”. Earlier, the studio teased that fan-favourite robot bear Mecha Team Leader could make a comeback.

Before that happens, anyone looking to get the most out of Chapter 3 Season 2 should prioritise completing any remaining quests before June 4. This includes wrapping up Prowler’s special quests, picking up any remaining Omni Chips, and spending however many Battle Stars you may still have left.

Epic has clarified that any Battle Stars left unspent will be “automatically redeemed for the earliest available rewards” in the next Season, but leftover Omni Chips will disappear.

Likewise, there will be no replaying Collision – once it’s done, it’s done. “Content creators and players wanting to relive their daring moves and heroic experiences should take steps to record and archive the event since Replays of it will not be available,” advised Epic.

In other Fortnite news, a Pac-Man crossover is planned for June 2 – which Bandai Namco says will introduce some “items with the ‘Pac-Man’ motif.”