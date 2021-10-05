Here’s when you can play ‘Far Cry 6’

Far Cry 6, the latest in the long-running Far Cry series, releases this week and Ubisoft has confirmed the release time for the revolutionary first person shooter.

In a blog post, the publisher released a helpful graphic showing when the game will be ready to play in every region around the world.

Advertisement

Far Cry 6 releases at 12.01AM on October 7 in all regions via Ubisoft Connect. On the Epic Games Store, Far Cry 6 releases at 12.01AM EDT in the US, 6.01AM CEST in Europe and 2.01PM AET for Asia and Oceania on October 7.

The game takes place on the island nation of Yara, a tropical paradise under the tyrannical rule of President Anton Castillo, played menacingly by the Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian actor, Giancarlo Esposito. You play as Dani Rojas, a freedom fighter who seeks to topple Castillo and take the island back for the people of Yara.

On the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, the game releases at 12.01AM October 7 local time around the world. Players who wish to preload the game so that they can begin the fight to take back Yara as soon as it hits midnight, can do so on all consoles.

A recent NME interview with audio director for the game Eduardo Vaisman revealed more about how the music came together.

“From the very beginning of working on Far Cry 6,” said Vaisman. “I had conversations with the team about living in a dictatorship and how important is it that normal life carries on – people keep dancing, people keep dating, and they keep waiting for a better future. It’s not all gloom and doom.”

Advertisement

While you wait for Far Cry 6 to unlock, why not check out this piece about how Ubisoft have confirmed a big Far Cry 2 fan theory about the villain’s identity.