Here’s when you can play ‘Warzone 2’

Warzone 2 is nearly upon us, with Call of Duty‘s next battle royale set to arrive in just one day – to jump in as soon as possible, here’s the date and time you can play Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 launches on November 16, but the exact time it’s available to play will depend on which region you’re logging in from. In the UK, Warzone 2 is available to play from tomorrow at 6PM GMT, while the battle royale will launch at 7PM CET / 2PM ET / 11AM PT elsewhere.

Once it’s launched, Warzone 2 will be available to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5. For PC players, the Warzone sequel arrives with an extra storefront – in addition to Battle.net, fans will be able to download and play Warzone 2 through Steam.

As for what’s new with Warzone 2, in recent weeks Activision Blizzard has shared plenty of information on the battle royale’s new features and game mode.

The biggest addition to the series will be Warzone 2‘s DMZ mode, which will task players with looting an open-world zone and extracting alive. Yesterday (November 14), Activision Blizzard published a blog on what the new game mode will entail.

“The goal is to loot up and get out alive,” reads the article. “It’s about exploring an active world of AQ forces and enemy operators, completing missions and objectives, and exfiltrating with loot, cash, valuables, and rewards to build out your inventory for the next infiltration.”

Within DMZ’s extraction zone, players will need to contend with radiation and sandstorms while completing tasks for a range of the game’s factions. Earlier in the week, developers reportedly told streamers that the game mode shouldn’t be compared to fellow extraction-shooter Escape From Tarkov.

As for the traditional Warzone battle royale mode, players can expect a new Gulag that requires teaming up with their rivals to survive.