Here’s your first look at Shoot House in ‘Modern Warfare 2’

Fan-favourite Call of Duty map Shoot House is coming to Modern Warfare 2 next week (November 16), and developer Infinity Ward has shared a first look at the “reimagined” map.

Since announcing the return of Modern Warfare‘s Shoot House and Shipment maps, Infinity Ward has published an article on Steam that outlines what the map will offer, along with screenshots of how it looks in Modern Warfare 2.

“Shoot House employs a classic three-lane, near symmetrical design, so that the forces on both sides of the map at match start must determine whether to head straight toward the center lane, north toward Containers, or south toward the Junkyard,” describes Infinity Ward.

The studio also goes into more detail on the areas and callouts within Shoot House, including the central lane’s Main Street – which offers a good vantage point for snipers – and Office, which is better suited to close-range combat.

Besides outlining the map itself, Infinity Ward has also advised players on how they can find success when playing on Shoot House.

“Due to Shoot House’s compact layout, the focus of battle can quickly shift from one side of the map to the other. While in one moment you might be pushing the attack, in the next you may need to hold back and defend your position,” the studio suggested. “Adapt to the flow of the match by preparing at least two loadout styles, one for offense and the other for defense.”

Infinity Ward also recommends “sticking near teammates” while moving around Shoot House, using the Double Time perk in loadouts, and slinging grenades into any areas you think there may be an enemy lurking.

In other Call of Duty news, streamers who were given early access to Warzone 2.0 have been sharing some details ahead of its launch – including the existence of tactical nukes, and a new DMZ mode.