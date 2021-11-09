‘HexTech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story’ is an explosive rhythm runner

Riot Forge has announced HexTech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story, which will take the world of League Of Legends into a 2D rhythm runner-setting.

Announced today (November 9), Hextech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story is a rhythm runner by Choice Provisions, which is behind the Bit.Trip series of games in the same genre.

Set in the League Of Legends universe, players will control Ziggs – an existing champion in League – as he causes chaos across Piltover, which is where Riot‘s Netflix show Arcane is set.

A press release has shared more news on what to expect from the game:

“Players must perform bomb-jumps and bomb-attacks to the beat of a toe-tapping soundtrack, to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, and light fuses for satisfying and explosive chain reactions to achieve maximum mayhem.”

While causing mischief and working to “build the greatest bomb that Runeterra has ever seen”, Ziggs will also need to avoid Heimerdinger – another League Of Legends champion that wants to put a stop to his plans.

HexTech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story will launch on November 16 for PC and Nintendo Switch, and anyone who pre-orders the game will get a Ruined Ziggs skin in League Of Legends. Furthermore, the title will launch “soon” on the Netflix mobile app, which launched in the UK earlier this month with several Stranger Things games available.

More information will be available from November 16, when a Riot Forge video showcase is planned. There’s a chance that this showcase could also share more on Convergence and Ruined King, two games that have already been teased by Riot Forge.

In other news, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has shared that the next Mario game will "try expanding further in new ways", following the success of Super Mario Odyssey.