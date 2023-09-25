Hideki Kamiya is leaving PlatinumGames

After 17 years and seven shipped titles, Hideki Kamiya has decided to leave PlatinumGames, the studio that he founded with fellow former Capcom staff.

“This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs and was by no means an easy decision to make,” Kamiya explained in a post to X (previously Twitter). “However, I feel this outcome is for the best.”

“I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you’ll keep your eyes peeled.”

Kamiya was the vice president of PlatinumGames and will step down from that role on October 12. Since 2006, he played an integral part in the success of the developer’s games, such as the Bayonetta series, The Wonderful 101 and Astral Chain.

There was no update on the status of Project G.G., which was intended to be the last game in Kamiya’s self-titled “hero” trilogy that includes Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101.

However, PlatinumGames supplied its own statement on the designer and director’s departure. “We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of [the studio] from our start-up to this very day,” it said in a post to X.

“We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavours as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future.”

In 2022, Kamiya said that there were internal conversations that the team could make six more Bayonetta games if they were so inclined.

“I personally can’t conceive the Bayonetta series ever ending. I want to make a Bayonetta 4 and Bayonetta 5, and I intend on pitching them to the company. We often talk internally about how we could make nine of them,” he shared.

