Tribeca Games has announced that it will be expanding its recognition for video games staring 2021, with the debut of the first ever Tribeca Games Award.

For the first time in Tribeca Film Festival history, video games are being recognised under its own category, with submissions now open for games to be included in next year’s festivities. The news was announced by Tribeca Games through the official Tribeca Film website.

To help facilitate the selection process, the Tribeca Film Festival has pulled together a new gaming advisory board, consisting of several big names in the gaming industry. it will feature the likes of Hideo Kojima, Geoff Keighley, Jon Favreau, Nia DaCosta, Bing Gordon and more.

Check out all the member of the advisory board below.

Excited that the legendary @Tribeca Festival will start selecting games as part of its program in 2021. I’m honored to be on the advisory board with an incredible group or creatives. Thanks to @janetribeca for always believing in this medium’s power and potential! pic.twitter.com/mwlgDsqUKu — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 24, 2020

Submissions for the Tribeca Games Award are now open. Games eligible include those developed for web, console, virtual reality, augmented reality and mobile devices. The first-ever Tribeca Games Award in 2021 will also coincide with the tenth anniversary of L.A. Noire making history as the first game to be recognized as an Official Selection in a film festival.

“In the ten years since we first welcomed a game to Tribeca’s official program, we’ve seen an exciting convergence of games, film and immersive experiences,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Where there was once a clear delineation between media, there is now a blurring of the lines—stories have become games and games have become stories.”

“Broad recognition for voices at the forefront of this ever-changing landscape is long overdue, and we intend to be a home for these creators whose incredible work should be celebrated,” she added.

In the years since, Tribeca has showcased games including League Of Legends, God Of War, Shadow Of the Tomb Raider, Beyond Two Souls, Firewatch, and What Remains of Edith Finch. The game also featured a panel in 2019 featuring Death Stranding’s Hideo Kojima and Norman Reedus.