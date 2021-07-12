Hideo Kojima is not a fan of “Director’s Cut” label for ‘Death Stranding’

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has taken to Twitter to express his dislike for the term “Director’s Cut” when referring to the upcoming PS5 exclusive release.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was announced by Kojima at this year’s Summer Game Fest during E3, and is set to release on September 24. The title is set to include several pieces of additional content, as well as upgrades to gameplay.

Kojima’s objection to the term “Director’s Cut” appears to be due to this content being created as an addition, rather than being cut from the initial release.

In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included. Delector's Plus? So, in my opinion, I don't like to call "director's cut". — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 12, 2021

In his words, a Director’s Cut is “an additional edit to a shortened version that was either released reluctantly because the director did not have the right to edit it, or because the running time had to be shortened.”

These new additions include storylines that elaborate on the story of Sam Bridges, along with new tools and weapons. There will also be a racing mode, allowing players to drive vintage cars around a track. Kojima noted he would have preferred to call it “director’s Plus”, although it seems to have been misspelt as “Delector’s Plus.”

All of this content will be unlocked throughout the game’s story. Jay Boor, head of publishing at Kojima Productions, said in a PlayStation blog post the content has “been carefully woven into the core game experience and will be made available through discovery as you play.”

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will also have features exclusive to the PS5 version, such as ‘environmental effects’ that can be felt through the DualSense, 3D audio support, and near-instant load times.

All of the Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 content in the game’s PC version will also be in the Director’s Cut.

Players who own any version of Death Stranding on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition for $10 USD, with the full PS5 version costing $49.99 USD/£44.99 GBP.