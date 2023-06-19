Hideo Kojima wants to create “a game you can play in space”

Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has stated he wants to make a game you can play in space.

During an interview at the New York City premiere of a new documentary, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds (via Stephen Totilo), the video game icon was asked what he wants to do in the future.

“I want to go to outer space,” he said. “I want to go to outer space and create a game you can play In space… So please someone send me up to space.”

Elsewhere in the talk, Kojima was asked about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), though he’s not worried about the dangers of AI gaining sentience.

“I will order AI to do something and if they don’t do it I’ll just cut the battery,” he joked. “AI will come into our lives, so it’s not like, ‘don’t use AI’.”

Kojima on AI: he thinks humans should be above AI and if AI disobey, they should be cut. then he jokes that AI should be a gamer, and Geoff says this joke is scary and asks if we should still laugh pic.twitter.com/gSXV3L1ekz — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) June 17, 2023

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds debuted at The Tribeca Film Festival, and gives us a glimpse behind the legendary game designer’s process.

“Widely regarded as the first auteur of video games, this visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s creative process as he launches his own independent studio,” reads the trailer description.

Here’s the full trailer for the upcoming Hideo Kojima documentary, Connecting Worlds:

Hideo Kojima is known for pushing boundaries, whether it’s the Metal Gear series, his since-cancelled Silent Hills game (and the legend that grew around the playable teaser, P.T.), or his more recent sci-fi offering, Death Stranding.

He previously confirmed that he was working on a “radical” new project back in 2022, though it remains to be seen what that project is.

However, Kojima has also confirmed that Death Stranding 2 is in the works, so he might not stray too far from Earth for his next project.

Death Stranding 2 will mark the return of Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Troy Baker as Higgs, and Léa Seydoux as Fragile; while Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna will also join the cast. Meanwhile, Chvrches are rumoured to be writing the music for the game.

In other news, a GTA Online update has sparked rumours of an upcoming GTA 6 reveal.