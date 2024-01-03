Highly-anticipated ‘Fallout: London’ mod delayed to April

Highly-anticipated Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London has finally received a release date.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter) in December 2023, developer Team Folon said that “despite being content-complete as planned, upon careful consideration, we’ve recognised that our testing process may not be as robust as we desire”.

“Our commitment is to provide you with a polished and as close to a flawless experience as we can. We only get one chance at a first release. We aim to deliver a memorable Fallout: London experience and wish to avoid any release issues, such as those that have plagued other community or industry projects recently. Consequently, we’ve made the decision to exercise prudence and opt for a delay,” the statement reads.

“The revised release date is set for St. George’s Day, April 23, 2024.”

Part of the reason for the delay is to both finish “ample testing” and align with the “anticipation surrounding the Fallout TV series“.

In addition, the team has acknowledged that the upcoming Fallout 4 update may cause issues with the mod, and has stated that they “cannot foresee the changes they may implement”.

The official page for Fallout: London states that the game is an “ambitious, trail-blazing DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4″.

“True to its moniker, Fallout: London takes place IN London. From stuffy parliamentary aristocrats to a resurrection of the Knights of the Round Table to an uncompromising cult of revolutionaries, Fallout: London embodies the history and aesthetics of London and puts an unmistakably nuclear spin on the beloved city,” the page reads.

In other gaming news, a 13-year-old has become the first person to ever “beat” Tetris. Elsewhere, modders are working to bring back The Day Before as developer Fntastic prepares to shut down servers.