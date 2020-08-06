‘Hitman 3’ will include PlayStation VR support at launch

Hitman 3 is launching early 2021 and PlayStation owners will be able to play the entire game in virtual reality (VR).

A brand new trailer for the game was showcased during today’s (August 6) PlayStation State Of Play presentation and unveiled Hitman 3’s VR aspect.

It’s been previously been confirmed that Hitman 3 will include its previous entries from the trilogy when it launches and the trailer also confirms that the past instalments will also receive the VR treatment.

Advertisement

The trailer shows Agent 47 scouring a party for his target. Beginning from a third-person perspective, the action quickly moves to first-person and reveals that the game will be playable in VR. Following this, we see Agent 47 stalking his target before the trailer ends with an assassination attempt.

Check out the full reveal trailer below:

IO Interactive have hosted live streams about the game and unveiled an array of new details. In its most recent stream, the developer recently noted that the next entry will be “a lot more mature, serious and darker,” however, will still keep the series’ signature humour that it’s known for.

The story is also set to wrap up in Hitman 3 and bring the trilogy to a close. Unlike the original Hitman, the upcoming sequel will include all the levels and content from day one, opposed to a staggered release. Alongside including previous entries, players will also be able to carry over their progression from past games.

Advertisement

PlayStation’s State Of Play delivered a wealth of news on upcoming third-party games for both the PS4 and PS5.

The much anticipated Alan Wake expansion for Control was announced, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time fans also received new details for the upcoming game.