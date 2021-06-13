‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’ announced for iOS and Android

Square Enix has announced Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, a new free-to-play entry into the mobile Hitman Sniper series.

Set after the disappearance of Agent 47, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will allow players to choose from five separate characters to carry out assassinations across the globe.

Details on the game are scarce, but the launch website has the following to say:

“A new threat to global stability has emerged. This criminal network is responsible for a series of violent attacks and crimes around the world. Diana Burnwood activates Initiative 426, aka The Shadows, a team of highly skilled assassins.”

“It is now up to Soji, Kiya, Kolzak, Knight and Stone to eliminate this threat. As a member of The Shadows, You must take down high-level international targets, build your reputation, and evolve into your own version of a Hitman Sniper.”

A variety of recognizable Hitman features will make their way into the mobile series.

This includes the ability to hide bodies and use the environment to make your kills look like accidents.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is being developed by Square Enix Montréal, which has previously created mobile games out of the Tomb Raider and Deux Ex franchises.

