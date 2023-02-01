‘Hollow Knight Silksong’ developer files mysterious trademarks for “Fearless Fox”

Hollow Knight developer Team Cherry has filed a trademark in Australia for the words “Fearless Fox”, which appears to be the title for an unannounced project.

Back in 2019, Team Cherry filed a Class 9 trademark for Fearless Fox, which meant it was in relation to computer game software.

While Team Cherry is yet to acknowledge Fearless Fox publicly, yesterday (January 31) the developer filed another trademark that covers toys, games and a number of products related to the phrase.

Additionally, last week (January 27) Team Cherry requested its trademark of Fearless Fox be expanded to Class 42, which covers a large number of products and topics that relate to video games. With everything covered by each trademark, it’s safe to assume that Fearless Fox will be a video game – though beyond that, it’s a mystery.

While these updated trademarks hint at a future project from Team Cherry, the developer is yet to announce a release date for its next game, Hollow Knight Silksong. A sequel to 2017’s metroidvania hit Hollow Knight, Silksong was announced back in 2019 but remained quiet until 2022’s Xbox and Bethesda conference, where it was announced as a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass.

At the time, Silksong was advertised as one of the titles arriving on Game Pass in the next year – suggesting it’s planned to release in 2023. However, it won’t be an Xbox exclusive as back in September, Team Cherry confirmed it will also be launching on PS4 and PS5.

We recently named Silksong as one of our most anticipated games of 2023, along with titles like Starfield, Company of Heroes 3, and Redfall.

