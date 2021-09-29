‘Horizon Forbidden West’ developer could be working on multiplayer game

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games could be working on an online multiplayer game, according to newly published job ads.

As reported in VGC, Guerrilla’s website currently has roles advertising for a senior social systems designer, which is looking for applicants “with a passion for player communities and social features”, who can “explore creative ways players can connect with others in-game”.

The role involves designing “features and systems to promote a healthy and fun experience for our player community, engage players in social interactions to create lasting relationships, and where compatible players can create Guild-like groups to explore together”.

The mention of Guild-like group may hint at something substantial such as a live service team-based game such as Destiny, rather than, for example, a multiplayer mode for Horizon Forbidden West.

Another job listing, for senior game writer, is also asking for someone with “extensive knowledge of stories and narrative design in open-world RPG games, online games, and MMORPGs” to create “mission, quest writing and narrative design”.

Sony‘s first party studios have previously included a multiplayer component to its single-player titles though, such as Ghost Of Tsushima Legends (which has also been released as a standalone title), while Naughty Dog is also working on a The Last Of Us multiplayer game, although it has said it will only reveal details “when it’s ready“.

For Guerrilla, multiplayer would be a return for the studio, who had primarily been known for its first-person shooter series Killzone, although the above job listings would not indicate a return to short-burst deathmatches.

