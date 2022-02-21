‘Horizon Forbidden West’ is the second biggest PS5 launch yet

Horizon Forbidden West was the number one game in the UK boxed charts, according to GfK sales figures.

As tracked by Gamesindustry.biz, sales figures found that Horizon Forbidden West was “comfortably” the biggest game of the week. It was also the second biggest PS5 launch so far, behind Spider-Man: Miles Morales which came out the same day as the console. It was also ahead of FIFA 22.

Horizon Forbidden West was released for both PS4 and PS5. 68 per cent of its boxed sales were on PS5 with the remaining 32 per cent for the PS4.

While its launch sales were actually down 35 per cent compared to its predecessor – Horizon Zero Dawn – these figures do not factor in digital sales. Digital download data will be released later this week.

Due to the rise of Horizon Forbidden West, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has fallen to the number two slot, with sales down 52 per cent week-on-week. Previously, it was number one for three consecutive weeks and remains the fastest-selling game of the year.

More PS5 consoles have been made available at UK retailers recently which has led to other PS5 games rising up the charts. Spider-Man: Miles Morales has risen by 15 places to number 12 after a 90 per cent sales rise. Similarly, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has re-entered the charts at number 20 because of increased interest.

In NME‘s review of Horizon Forbidden West, our reviewer, Jake Tucker, called it “probably the prettiest game I’ve ever played”.

It was recently announced that Sony would plant a tree for anyone who earns a specific trophy in the game.

In other gaming news, Fortnite may be preparing to destroy Tilted Towers again. The iconic location was brought back just over a month ago, but dataminers believe yet another natural disaster is on the way.