‘Horizon Forbidden West’ performance mode visual issues being addressed

It's one of the biggest releases for PlayStation this year, and it's out now on both PlayStation 5 and PS4, but 'Horizon Fordidden West' hasn't been released without problems . Fans have been excitedly playing the game but noticing that there are some issues, mostly with the performance mode that is throwing up some strange visual issues, but developer Guerilla Games is on the case, and is looking to update the game soon to fix the reported problems.