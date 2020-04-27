‘Horizon: Zero Dawn 2’ reportedly a PS5 exclusive, will feature co-op

Guerrilla Games is reportedly working on a sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, which will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive and feature co-op gameplay.

Multiple unnamed sources recently told VGC that the developer started working on Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 soon after the release of the original. Although the sequel was initially in development for the PlayStation 4, it has reportedly been pivoted for Sony’s upcoming next-gen console, the PlayStation 5.

Moreover, the sequel will feature a “larger game world and more freedom to explore” and is likely to have a co-op mode, according to “people with knowledge of the game”. Co-op was originally set to be included in Horizon: Zero Dawn, but was cut in favour of keeping other features intact, game director Mathijs De Jonge told YouTube channel Noclip back in 2018.

“The programmers basically said that if we wanted to have co-op, we would also have 50 per cent of the features we had been asking for and not 100 per cent,” De Jonge said. “With Horizon: Zero Dawn being the first game [in the franchise], we wanted 100 per cent, so we dropped co-op in favour of that.”

The report also reveals that publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment has given Guerrilla Games the go-ahead for “ambitious” plans to turn the franchise into a trilogy. The developer also intended to release a “stand-alone co-op game preview” that will allow players to carry over progress to Horizon: Zero Dawn 2, but its “not clear if these plans are still in place”, VGC added.

Horizon: Zero Dawn is an action RPG that was released in 2017 for the PlayStation 4 to critical acclaim. The complete edition of the game is currently being ported to PC, with a planned Summer 2020 release, according to its Steam page.

In other PlayStation news, Sony recently unveiled a new Play At Home initiative, making two of its games – Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey – completely free to download for gamers between now and May 5.