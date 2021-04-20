‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ is now available for free on PlayStation

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced that the Complete Edition of Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn is now free to play on PlayStation consoles.

The game has now been added to Sony’s Play At Home roster of games intended to entice gamers into spending more time at home amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is now available for free until May 14, 4am BST, according to a new PlayStation Blog post.

Horizon Zero Dawn follows the story of Aloy, a young hunter on a journey to discover her destiny. During her adventures, she discovers her ties to ancient tribes and unravels mysteries surrounding the apocalypse of her world, which is now dominated by mechanical animals and prehistoric creatures.

Horizon Zero Dawn first launched on the PS4 in early 2017 to critical acclaim, before its DLC, The Frozen Wilds released later that same year. The DLC is included in the Complete Edition.

Horizon Forbidden West, the long-awaited and highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, is expected to release for the PS4 and PS5 sometime this year, although a firm release date has not been announced.

Past Play At Home titles include Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey in April last year, and Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank earlier this year. Several indie titles including Abzû, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, and The Witness were also added this year.

In other Horizon Zero Dawn news, Aloy was recently added to Fortnite’s long-running list of gaming crossover skins to be introduced to the popular battle royale game. Aloy’s Fortnite skin also comes with cosmetic items, weapons, a special emote and the Glinthawk glider.