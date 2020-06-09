Horror game ‘Devotion’ is getting a physical re-release in Taiwan

Taiwanese video game developer Red Candle Games will be releasing a physical version of its short-lived yet critically acclaimed first-person indie horror game, Devotion, but only in Taiwan.

The limited physical release was revealed on the developer’s website. Pre-orders are currently available to Taiwan residents until June 15. It is currently unknown if a Western release for the game is planned.

Devotion was originally released to critical acclaim on February 19, 2019 as a digital exclusive on Steam. However, it was pulled from the service a week later, on February 26, after it drew the ire of Chinese gamers who found a reference to a meme inside the game that mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping. Red Candle then announced that the game would not return until it went through a “complete QA check”.

In a new statement on Facebook, Red Candle said it still receives inquiries from players all over the world and “will continue to try various possibilities” in an effort to let more fans enjoy the game. The developer also asked for the “the trust and patience” of fans as they explore all options.

Devotion is a first-person atmospheric horror game set in the 1980s Taiwan. The story centers around a seemingly ordinary family of three that lived in an old apartment complex. Players will get to explore the nostalgic house in the 80s where religion plays a significant role in their daily life.

