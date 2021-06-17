How ‘Forza Horizon 5’ aims to brings Mexico to life

Playground Games’ Mike Brown, creative director of Forza Horizon 5, joined the Xbox Games Showcase Extended to talk about Forza Horizon 5’s Mexico.

“We knew right from the start that we wanted it to be the largest horizon yet. It’s not far down the path from that that you realise you don’t want to go big if it’s going to be more of the same.”

Brown starts the discussion by talking about how Mexico is the whole world in one country. It contains amazing architecture, large canyons, dense jungles, and snowy peaks. It also contains historical and modern cities for players to race through.

Brown says that when you include the culture, music, artwork, and history, “there really is no more exciting location for the Horizon festival.” adding that it is “The largest and most diverse world we’ve ever built.”

Playground Games has also worked with creatives from all across Mexico to add to the game’s environment. They have worked with artists to create wall art found throughout the game and Mexican music acts to produce compositions. Playground Games also hired Mexican scriptwriters and voice actors to ensure the Mexican voices will sound authentic.

Brown also goes into detail about the skybox and light data that they gathered in Mexico. The team captured over 400 hours of sky data using a 12k HDR camera rig to recreate the light, shadow, and colour information in-game.

He also adds that the additional power of the Xbox Series X|S consoles has allowed them to ramp everything up and turn on ray tracing. He says they now “have the cars looking more realistic than they ever have before.” He adds that the detail added to the cars is also applied to the rest of the world.

Forza Horizon 5 is set for a November 5 release date on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

There have been huge amounts of information revealed about the upcoming game – here’s everything we know about Forza Horizon 5 so far.