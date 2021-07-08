How to watch EA Play Live 2021: The Future of FPS

Electronic Arts‘ next EA Play Live: The Future of FPS airs tonight and will provide new information about Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends.

The EA Play Live: The Future of FPS showcase is set to begin tonight – Thursday, July 8 – at 6 PM BST, 10 AM PDT, and 1 PM EDT. For Australian viewers, this will be Friday, July 9 at 3 AM AEST.

You’ll be able to watch the live stream via EA’s official social platforms including YouTube and Twitch.

The Future of FPS is the first in a series leading up to EA’s main show that’s happening on July 22, meaning throughout the month even more broadcasts will air.

So far, EA has confirmed it will be kicking off with an “extensive discussion” of Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042.

Introducing Spotlight—a new #EAPlayLive series where celebrated studio developers talk shop & swap stories. First up is The Future of FPS on July 8th with @Respawn and @EA_DICE. Read more: https://t.co/ezywwGEo4K pic.twitter.com/iHJ4GR6cGD — Electronic Arts (@EA) July 1, 2021

DICE‘s general manager Oskar Gabrielson and DICE LA’s general manager Christian Grass, as well as Respawn‘s founder and group GM, Vince Zampella, and Apex Legends‘ director, Chad Grenier, will be making an appearance.

The show will be hosted by IGN‘s Stella Chung who will be discussing the Battlefield 2042 reveal in-depth along with Apex Legends and “the future of FPS games as a whole” with the developers.

Aside from this, EA has yet to confirm whether tonight’s show will also reveal any new gameplay footage but it’s likely that the EA Play Live on July 22 will.

According to recent reports, a Dead Space reboot will reportedly be revealed at this year’s showcase.

Meanwhile, EA’s DICE LA studio, the co-developer of Battlefield 2042, has been renamed Ripple Effect.