How to watch EA’s The Board Room presentation on ‘Skate’

EA has confirmed a presentation on the long-awaited Skate will take place tomorrow (July 14).

Announcing it on Twitter, EA wrote: “We know you’ve got questions. Join us in The Board Room on 7/14 to hear more about Skate from the team.”

The presentation starts at 5pm BST and will be available to watch on Youtube and Twitch. The Board Room will be hosted by members of the Full Circle team, who are behind the game.

we know you’ve got questions. join us in The Board Room on 7/14 to hear more about skate. from the team. 🛹 pic.twitter.com/e0GbIkTVFu — skate. (@skateEA) July 1, 2022

As it stands, very little is known about the upcoming Skate game which currently has no title and no release date, but hopefully The Board Room will rectify that.

The upcoming game was announced in 2020 by Skate creative director Cuz Parry and game director Deran Chung, though they had no in-game footage to share.

In fact, players had to wait for the beginning of this month to see the first piece of pre-pre-alpha footage.

Alongside the clip, EA announced the Skate Insider Programme, asking players to sign up for playtesting opportunities.

There’s no guarantee of when people will get to play, but EA says that the closed tests are being done to “get this right” – you can sign up for the eventual playtests here.

According to an FAQ page, bringing players into the development process so early on is being done to help “ensure we’re building the best possible game” that can lead to “meaningful decisions and changes” ahead of the game’s launch. However, EA has clarified that only PC players will be able to playtest the game.

