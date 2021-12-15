How to watch Nintendo’s Indie World December showcase

Nintendo dropped the news yesterday that an Indie World showcase would be taking place today (December 15)

The event is due to start at 5PM GMT (9AM PT), will clock in at around 20 minutes in length, and will show off a variety of indie games. That means it’s best to get your expectations in check. The sequel to Breath of the Wild won’t be shown off here, Bayonetta 3 will definitely be missing out, and a lack of Super Smash Bros. news is more than a safe bet.

Advertisement

Like with previous directs, you will be able to watch them in a couple of locations. The presentation will be hosted directly on Nintendo’s Indie World website. Or you can just watch it through the YouTube link on the site, or by watching above. If you don’t want to miss it, make sure to set a reminder for when the video premieres.

Games wise, there’s a few titles that might make an appearance. Neon White, the newest game from Donut County developer Ben Esposito, is still slated for a winter release. We’ll probably get some news of ports of previously released indie titles, like the recent release of Loop Hero on Switch. And there is always the chance that this is the Indie World showcase that finally gives us a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

In unrelated news, it turns out that Microsoft turned down the opportunity to have Grand Theft Auto 3 as an exclusive.