How to watch SGDQ 2022

Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) has returned, bringing some of the most talented speed-runners in the world together for charitable purposes. For the first time since pre-pandemic times, the event has returned in person to Bloomington, Minnesota and fans globally are in the process of traveling to the prestigious event.

This year’s SGDQ starts at 5:30pm on Sunday June 26 if you’re in the UK, but to adjust that to your own time zone, the official schedule will automatically update to your local time. The event runs all week, until July 3 so there’s plenty to sink your teeth into, including this Celeste and Super Mario World hybrid game.

SGDQ 2022 can be watched on the official GamesDoneQuick Twitch account, and their Twitter account is useful for keeping an eye on what’s currently on if you can’t get to Twitch at any given moment.

Advertisement

The official SGDQ schedule is a helpful resource for checking out what’s to come and what you might need to catch up on over at their YouTube channel as soon as the VOD has been uploaded. The schedule features a whole host of exciting speed-runs through games such as Elden Ring, Spyro the Dragon and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/ Shining Pearl.

The best part about SGDQ is its charity aspect. This year, as always, they’re raising money for Doctors Without Borders, a charity dedicated to providing medical teams for natural disasters, epidemics and conflict zones. All money donated for the duration of Summer Games Done Quick 2022 will be donated directly to them.

With fans finally able to attend the event in person again, it’ll be a refreshing change of atmosphere and a completely new experience for those that only discovered the Games Done Quick events throughout the pandemic, with fans looking forward to the return of the crowd cam for the Twitch stream.

In other news, Ubisoft’s pirate game, Skull & Bones, has been in development for quite some time, but looks likely to be approaching release with a release date expected as soon as July 4.