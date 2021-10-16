How to watch the DC FanDome 2021 broadcast today

The DC FanDome online event is set to air today – here’s when and where you can watch, as well as what to expect from the showcase.

This year’s DC FanDome digital event will begin today – Saturday, October 16 – at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PDT / 1 PM ET and will run for approximately four hours.

Fans will be able to tune into the official broadcast for free on DCFanDome.com or on the DC Comics’ YouTube and Twitch channel.

As for content, it’s been confirmed that several DC Comics properties will be at the event – spanning across movies, video games, TV shows, and comics- such as the upcoming The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and more.

When it comes to games, Warner Bros. confirmed that new information will be revealed about Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as well as Gotham Knights from Warner Bros. Games Montréal. New Fortnite details are also expected to be announced, including new skins inspired by DC Comics characters.

Gotham Knights is a new co-op game and spin-off of the Batman Arkham series coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in 2022.

Meanwhile, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to take place in an open-world Metropolis. Players will be able to explore the world solo, swapping between several members of the Suicide Squad such as Harley Quinn and Deadshot, or play co-op in a team of four. The game is set to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022.

It’s likely we’ll be provided with official release dates for both of these titles during the DC FanDome event.

