How to watch The Game Awards live stream tonight

The Game Awards is almost upon us and promises to hand out accolades and reveal several games throughout the show.

The Game Awards is scheduled tonight at 1 AM GMT, Friday, December 10. The stream can be watched on YouTube, which is embedded below. It will also be available on Twitch, Twitter, Steam, and Facebook.

TGA has been collecting public votes on several categories, and the winners will be announced at the event. We have already chosen our games of the year, but several other categories will also be awarded.

Alongside the results, TGA promises several significant game reveals. The host, Geoff Keighley, has previously said that “there are probably four or five things” that will be on the same level as the Elden Ring reveal at Summer Game Fest.

Microsoft will also be present at the event. The Game Pass account recently tweeted an image of an email that contained four redacted games that will be coming to Game Pass on the day of release. The tweet also revealed that these would be announced at The Game Awards.

Rocksteady Studios has also announced that a Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League reveal will happen at The Game Awards. Rocksteady co-founder Sefton Hill tweeted saying, “Me and the RocksteadyGames squad are getting ready to dive into The Game Awards. Can’t wait to share the mayhem with you all!”

Geoff Keighly has also confirmed that Activision Blizzard will not be present at the show beyond their games that have been nominated for awards. He said in a tweet, “There is no place for abuse, harassment or predatory practices in any company or any community.”

In other news, Stalker 2 has shared five screenshots to highlight the power of Unreal Engine 5.