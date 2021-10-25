How to watch the ‘Halo Infinite’ campaign gameplay

Halo Infinite will be showing off new campaign gameplay footage today (October 25) according to its Twitter account.

READ MORE: The scariest moments in video games

The tweet from the official Halo account posted earlier today, has explained that there will be a special gameplay overview later to show off the new Halo Infinite campaign footage.

The time written on the tweet is 6 AM PT which means it will be 2 PM for viewers from the United Kingdom. You can find the stream on Xbox‘s official YouTube channel here.

Advertisement

The last time we saw footage of Halo Infinite was July 2020, when the campaign gameplay premier was released. This video showed 8 minutes of cutscene and gameplay footage.

The earlier footage showed off classic Halo gameplay of first-person shooter action starring Master Chief using a variety of weapons on an alien planet. We also saw third-person vehicle based gameplay which is common to the series.

Halo Infinite is slated as part of the Reclaimer Saga, featuring an expanded storyline from Halo 5: Guardians, but with a more human Master Chief as the central character.

The latest game in Xbox’s best-selling series was initially planned as a launch title for the Xbox Series X|S. However, following delays of over a year, Halo Infinite is now set to release on December 8 of this year.

Advertisement

In other news, Phasmaphobia has teased an upcoming Halloween based event for the horror title, running from today (October 25) to November 4.