How to watch today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Nintendo is hosting an Indie World stream later today (May 11). Here is how to watch the live stream, what time it starts, and what to expect.

Fans keen to watch the Indie World stream can do so via YouTube or via the embedded video below. The stream starts at 3PM BST / 4PM CEST / 7AM PT / 10AM ET.

Nintendo has announced that it will feature around 20 minutes of information and footage of indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch. There is no word yet on which games will appear.

Advertisement

A dedicated Indie World section of the Nintendo site has been set up so players can check out the new games after the stream. For now, Nintendo has stated that Indie World will “uncover top-quality experiences from independent developers”. The event will also cover “a wide range of genres”.

Hopes remain high that news of Hollow Knight: Silksong may be unveiled during the presentation. Recently, Team Cherry released a statement as part of the Unity Awards 2021. It started that “we’re looking forward to the day we can share the game with you all. It can’t be too much longer, surely!”

There are also tentative hopes for Sports Story, a sequel to Sidebar Games’ Golf Story. In June 2021, the developer said the game had “unexpectedly grew quite large”. Since then, little more has been revealed about the game’s progress.

The last Indie World Showcase was in December 2021 and revealed OlliOlli World amongst many others.

In other gaming news, FIFA and EA has ended their partnership with the FIFA series being renamed to EA SPORTS FC. Because of this, FIFA 23 will be the last game with EA and FIFA as partners.

Advertisement

Also, a new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer has shown off four more monsters, as well as the Switch Skill Swap which lets players change between Switch Skills on the fly.