How to watch today’s Sonic Central stream

A new Sonic Central live stream is airing later today (June 7) coinciding with this month’s string of Sonic Frontiers information. Here’s how, and when, to watch it.

The stream will begin at 5PM BST/9AM Pacific/12PM Eastern and is available to watch on Sonic’s official Twitch channel and YouTube Channel. While the length of the stream hasn’t been stated, last year’s Sonic Central in celebration of the hedgehog’s 30th anniversary ran for roughly 12 minutes.

Sonic Central returns tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/QAFLNYGZoK — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 6, 2022

There’s no word on what will be shown, but we can make some assumptions based on the previous Central and Sega’s upcoming schedule for Sonic releases. More Sonic Frontiers information is releasing today as part of the IGN First‘s month-long coverage of the game, so whether or not anything new of the game will be shown during the Central is up in the air. There could very well be a new trailer, however, since we haven’t had a proper trailer for the game since December. The title is slated to release later this year.

Sonic Origins – a collection which includes Sonic the Hedgehog, 2, 3 & Knuckles, and CD – releases on June 23, so we may also see another trailer for that game as a reminder of its imminent release. During the last presentation Sonic Colours: Ultimate was announced, meaning that another remaster of a 3D game could also be in the works as well. Whether that would be Generations, or an earlier title like Heroes, is up for speculation.

There’s likely at least one unannounced Sonic project up Sega’s sleeve to warrant a live stream, although it may be wise to temper expectations for anything too big, as this year’s biggest game in the series has already been announced.

In other news, Capcom is also hosting a digital showcase later this month.