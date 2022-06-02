How to watch today’s State Of Play stream

Sony has a new State Of Play airing today (June 2) as part of this year’s Summer Game Fest lineup of events – here’s how, and when, to watch it.

A series of PlayStation-related announcements will be taking place at 11PM UK time / 3PM PT / 6PM EST today, with the stream expected to last around 30 minutes and include trailers and announcements.

The showcase will focus on “third-party partners” and several games coming to the PlayStation VR 2, with Horizon Call Of The Mountain confirmed to be making an appearance.

Viewers can catch the stream over on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, or find it embedded below:

Little else is known about the upcoming State Of Play stream, although many are hoping for a new look at a number of yet-to-be-released games, like Final Fantasy 16, Street Fighter 6, or even the Resident Evil 8 story DLC. Titles at the show are expected to release across PS4 and PS5, depending on the game itself.

Today’s State Of Play has also been confirmed to be part of Summer Game Fest, which sees multiple live-streamed events taking place throughout June dedicated to video game news and announcements. Xbox and Bethesda have a gargantuan stream planned for June 12, which is expected to include updates on multiple announced and upcoming first-party titles.

Players can learn more about Summer Game Fest on the event’s website. Summer Game Fest has essentially taken the spot of E3 this year, as it was announced earlier in 2022 that the week long gaming event had been cancelled.

