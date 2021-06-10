How, When, and Where to watch Summer Game Fest Kickoff live

Summer Game Fest Will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube at 7pm BST / 11am PT / 2pm ET (4am June 11 AEST)

The Summer Game Fest will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and features world premieres, special guests, and musical performances. The streams themselves begin 30 minutes before the start time, and the full show is expected to last around two hours.

Some of the games we can expect to see were shown in a Hype Reel on youtube and include Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, and Far Cry 6.

The Summer Game Fest website also lists partners including Capcom, 2K, Blizzard Activision, and Bandai Namco.

Keighley also confirmed in a tweet that Jeff Goldblum and Giancarlo Esposito will be joining as special guests alongside surprises and developers.

Context for #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live on Thurs: – 30+ games, combination of new game reveals, long-awaited updates.

– Guests: Jeff Goldblum, Giancarlo Esposito and surprises + devs.

– Musical performances: Weezer, Japanese Breakfast, Sonic Symphony.

– Day of the Devs. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 6, 2021

Weezer, Japanese Breakfast, and the Sonic Symphony Orchestra will be performing, with Weezer premiering a new song.

Following the event will be a Day of the Devs stream hosted by iam8bit and Double Fine which will cover upcoming indie games.

Summer Game Fest started last year when Keighley chose to split from E3 and offer an alternative option for developer announcements. This approach has gained traction with several publishers reportedly holding back reveals for events outside of the E3 banner.

EA unofficially began E3 2021 with a stream that revealed Battlefield 2042 on June 9. The game is set in a near-future conflict and features a new approach to classes by introducing specialists. Also revealed were the new extreme weather events including hurricanes and dust storms.