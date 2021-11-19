‘Humankind’ gets a free demo for tentative explorers

Amplitude Studios has released a demo for strategy game Humankind that is available for free now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The new demo allows players to try out the first 100 turns of a game of Humankind. Players will get to advance from the Neolithic to the end of the classical era during the trial, and they will also be able to combine up to two of the fourteen different cultures included in the full game. Those who find themselves enjoying the game can even continue their demo save file in the full game if they choose to make the purchase.

Those who decide to pick up Humankind will be happy to hear that it is on sale until November 24. Humankind’s standard and deluxe editions are both 20 per cent off, with the standard costing £31.99 and the digital deluxe costing £38.39. The deluxe edition includes the base game, the game’s original soundtrack, a pdf of a unit and tech-tree poster, and the Notre-Dame pack for use in-game.

When NME reviewed Humankind, we said, “Humankind, like most of the 4X games – that’s Explore, Expand, Exploit, and Exterminate, to save you the Google – it takes inspiration from, is a game about building empires. The difference is, Humankind makes you consider the legacy you leave behind.”

“Humankind was an opportunity to do things differently in the 4X genre. As it is, it has some fantastic ideas – city changes, the cultures and the narrative elements all impress – but it falls into the same problem as each of its competitors. The end is too stodgy and too much busywork to make finishing a game worthwhile. Still, until that point you’ll have a blast.”

