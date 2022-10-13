‘Humankind’ has been delayed on consoles “until further notice”

Sega, Amplitude Studios and Aspyr have announced that the console release of Humankind has been delayed until further notice, blaming some “unique challenges.”

Humankind, already out on PC and was due to come to PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on November 4. However, due to some unspecified “unique challenges,” the game has been delayed until further notice.

Any customers who pre-purchased the game on digital platforms will receive refunds where applicable, in line with the relevant platform’s policies.

“We apologise for the inconvenience but rest assured that SEGA Europe, Amplitude Studios and Aspyr are working hard to bring the best possible Humankind experience to console players,” said Sega in a statement.

“We can’t give a timeframe on a new release date right now, but as soon as we are in a position to do so, we will let everyone know and we thank the community for their continued support and understanding.”

No further details were provided as to the nature of these challenges, or when players can expect to hear more about the game’s console release.

Sega went on to state that Amplitude Studios is “working hard” on Together We Rule, the game’s first expansion, coming to PC on November 9.

Together We Rule is a diplomacy-focused expansion for the game, allowing players to vote and decide on global doctrines and arbitrate international conflicts, infiltrate other empires with Agents to gain leverage and force them to act for your benefit, as well as introducing a new Diplomacy affinity. According to Sega, the expansion will “see the world in a new light and manage conflicts differently with new gameplay features focused on diplomacy and espionage.”

“Gather information via offensive infiltration and secret agents, build embassies to deepen international ties, and lead global relations between all empires via the Congress of Humankind,” added Sega.

