‘Humankind’ is benefiting from a keen modding community already

Humankind‘s recently released modding tools have led to some extraordinary creations already. These include recreations of popular locations such as Azeroth and even whole new factions.

As first spotted by PCGamesN, 4X strategy game, Humankind, is going from strength to strength since adding modding tools earlier this month. While Amplitude has confirmed that the mod tools are still in beta and “unfinished”, mods are evolving fast.

A mod depicting a map based on The Elder Scrolls’ Tamriel is already out, allowing players to explore the “snowy peaks of Skyrim” to the “warm sands of Elsweyr”. There’s also a version of World of Warcraft‘s Azeroth in map form and a map based on the Total War: Warhammer series too.

Perhaps more impressively though and directly related to the new modding tools come new cultures. It’s possible to pay as the Chinese Han Empire as well as play as Atlanteans. Alternatively, you can play as Canadians or as the Swiss.

There’s also the option to play as the Thracians in the Ancient Era with the mod apparently the first one to feature a unique 3D unit with a custom icon.

More technical mods include the Natural Wonder overhaul which shakes things up substantially, a Culture Rebalance one which also does exactly what the name suggests.

It’s early days for Humankind and its modding community, so expect to see a lot more fascinating mods in the future. Recently, Sega announced that it believes Humankind could be the first part of a series. Sega’s CEO, Haruki Satomi, said that it “was a good start” and “it has become an IP we want to nurture for a long time.”

