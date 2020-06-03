Humble Bundle pledges $1million fund for Black developers

Humble Bundle has announced that it is creating a USD$1million fund to support Black video game developers and creators.

The company announced the news via its official Twitter account, expressing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Humble Bundle tweeted that it is “announcing a $1million fund dedicated to helping publish games by Black developers.”

Humble Bundle has not explicitly laid out the details of this fund, such as how it would be dispersed, or what the specific qualifications would be, but more updates are expected in the coming days. “We will have more updates about the fund and other ways we are actively supporting organisations soon,” it noted.

The company also urged the public to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement: “In the meantime, the Humble community has always supported worthwhile causes in times of need so please consider donating to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund or Race Forward.”

Earlier this year, Humble Bundle raised over $6.5million dollars for coronavirus relief through its Conquer COVID-19 Bundle. The offer included over $1,000 worth of gaming content, with all proceeds going to the organisations such as Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee (IRC), Doctors Without Borders and Partners In Health.

Electronic Arts also recently pledged USD$1million to combat racial injustice. In a statement, the company’s CEO, Andrew Wilson, outlined the steps his team is taking in their “long-term” commitment to the movement, including double matching of employee donations and open dialogue with its community.