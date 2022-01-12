Humble outlines plans for monthly subscription service and a launcher

Humble has confirmed that it will drop its previous way of selling Humble Bundles – as well as trading in donations for a monthly subscription, it will also release its own launcher.

In a blog shared by Humble, the organisation said it will offer “just one plan that gets you all of the games we’ve picked out for the month”. This will be priced at $11.99 (£8.76) per month, however regional pricing is yet to be announced. Being a member will also give “exclusive” sales on the Humble store based on how long you subscribe for.

From February, Humble will also release the Humble Games Collection, which will be “an ever-growing curated library of games you can access and enjoy while you’re a Choice member”. So far, five games – which you can see below – have been announced for the Humble Games Collection.

Forager

Wizard of Legend

Dodgeball Academia

Unsighted

Void Bastards

Advertisement

These games will be available through an upcoming Humble app for Windows PC, however the blog warns that “you’ll lose access to these games if you skip a month or cancel your membership”.

This app will include “more than 50 DRM-free indie games, experimental oddities, and other experiences” through a Vault system. Anyone who cancels their membership will be able to keep any games downloaded through the Vault system.

Plans for the monthly subscription – as well as a Humble app – have been met with a mixed response. One Twitter user says a monthly subscription feels like a “cheap trick” while another said they “don’t need another launcher” in their life.

In other news, Nintendo has shared a new trailer for Kirby And The Forgotten Land and confirmed the game’s release date. The new trailer also showcases two of Kirby’s new abilities and couch co-op play.