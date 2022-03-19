Humble’s Stand With Ukraine Bundle raises over £3million in one day

A new Humble Bundle raising money for charities assisting those affected by the war in Ukraine has raised a considerable amount in less than 24 hours.

Humble’s Bundles have often contained extensive collections of games being offered for donations to charities, with the latest being worth over £1,900. Ordinarily, users can choose how they divide their money between the developers, Humble, and the charities featured, but for the latest Stand With Ukraine bundle, all proceeds will go to charity.

The bundle contains games such as Satisfactory, Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, and Spyro: Reignited Trilogy. Ebooks are also included in the bundle and feature rule sets for tabletop role-playing games. Purchasing the bundle costs a minimum of £30.58 and consists of all 123 items.

So far, the bundle has raised over £3million pounds for Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. The bundle will be available until March 25 and can be purchased on the Humble website.

Another bundle, hosted by indie storefront itch.io, finished its campaign shortly before the Humble Bundle was launched. The bundle provided nearly 1,000 indie games for a donation of £8 and raised over £4.8million for charities working to support those in Ukraine affected by the ongoing invasion by Russian forces.

Necrosoft Games created the bundle, and the director, Brandon Sheffield, said, “I’ll do a bigger thread tomorrow, but for now, thank you all for contributing to this amazing achievement, and may there soon be peace in Ukraine.”

In other news, Microsoft is removing direct sharing from Xbox consoles to social media platforms. The system will be altered to send captured clips to a mobile device, from which they can be uploaded and shared. Previously content could be sent directly from the console.