‘Hyper Scape’ battle royale is shutting down this year

Ubisoft has decided to shut down its battle royale shooter Hyper Scape. Servers will be turned off on April 28 this year.

Ubisoft shared the news in a post on the Hyper Scape website earlier today (January 27). It said, “We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28. We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience, and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.”

The post ended with a message to the community. “To the Hyper Scape community, thank you for your passion and dedication to the world of Neo Arcadia both inside and outside of the game. Your devotion to the game we built will always be cherished.”

Hyper Scape launched on August 11 2020, as a free-to-play battle royale. The game’s last major season started in March 2021, but nothing new has been added since.

Ubisoft recently announced that it would no longer be updating Watch Dogs: Legion. Announced via the game’s official website, Ubisoft explained that the 5.6 update “was our final update”. It continues that players can look forward to “reward tracks in the Online Mode”. Containing both new and returning rewards, Seasons 3-5 “will continue to cycle and return to the game”.

Essentially, it gives players the chance to pick up rewards they might have missed out on in the past. However, there will not be anything new coming to the game.

