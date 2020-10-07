‘Hyper Scape’ Season 2 introduces a new weapon, hack and more

Ubisoft’s battle royale game Hyper Scape has entered its second season, which adds a new weapon and hack, alongside the introduction of a ranking system maps.

Leading the new content is the weapon Atrax, a two-handed Chemical Rifle that shoots sticky explosive projectiles that detonate on contact or after a timer. Joining the gun is a new time-limited hack called Platform, which allows players create platforms wherever they like.

The platform hack will come in handy when players try their luck at the new Floor Is Lava mode, which – as the name implies – will require players to avoid the ground. A second new mode, called Crown Rush Duo, will let players compete for the crown in pairs.

The Season 2 update also finally introduces a Player Ranking system into the game. Players will receive their rank – which goes from Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and finally to Champion – after gathering at least 10 medals. Thereafter, a player’s rank will be based on their top 10 match medals, plus average kills and average match placement.

A new Season Pass has also been unveiled. Purchasing the Season Pass will grant players access to new champions, weapon skins, deployment pods and 100 tiers of unlockable content. It will also feature exclusive Assassin’s Creed-themed items.

The new Hyper Scape season also includes nerfs and buffs to various weapons and hacks, as well as a variety of bug fixes and quality of life updates. Check out all the new additions in the V2.0 patch notes here.

The latest Season update comes days after it was revealed that Ubisoft is planning to overhaul the Hyper Scape experience in phases to “meet the high expectations” of the company.

Hyper Scape is currently available for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.