‘Hyper Scape’ season one starts next month alongside console release

Ubisoft‘s recently released battle royale Hyper Scape will be leaving open beta next month (August 1) and will coincide with the console release.

Read More: Battle royales are changing the way we play video games for the better

Season one of Hyper Scape will begin on August 11 for both PS4 and Xbox One players, who will be able to join PC players for the first time. The game is currently in an open beta on PC, however access will close on August 2 and reopen when season one launches.

According to the trailer, season one will be bundled with a new weapon, new hack, limited-time game modes, a 100-tier Battle Pass, and more. Further details are yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Hyper Space entered open beta at the beginning of the month and is an urban futuristic battle royale. While following similar tropes of the genre such as a constantly shrinking zone and high player count, the developers have also incorporated some new ideas.

Aside from the arsenal of weapon pick-ups which is the norm for the genre, abilities can also be found across the map. These skills allow players to perform a range of moves such as turning into a giant ball to escape conflict or constructing a massive wall to block gun fire.

The game also incorporates a Twitch feature, which allows viewers on the streaming service to interact with the experience. Spectators can vote on in-game events such as unlimited ammo or low-gravity, or be invited to matches of Hyper Scape by creators via their streams.

Advertisement

In related Ubisoft news, the company recently hosted a presentation which announced many release dates for upcoming games such as Assassins Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Far Cry 6 was also revealed and is set to feature Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito as the game’s main antagonist.