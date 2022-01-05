‘Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity’ has shipped 4 million units

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity has officially shipped 4 million units since its launch in 2020 (thanks, Nintendo Life).

The Dynasty Warriors style Legend Of Zelda game has reached a new milestone in sales, hitting 4 million in sales as of today (January 5). The last report on sales for Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity was in April last year, where the game had sold 3.7 million units, meaning it has sold an additional 300,000 since then.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, developed by Koei Tecmo, is a prequel game to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. The game received two DLC waves last year, which added new playable characters, weapons such as the motorcycle from the first game’s DLC, stages, and more.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 4m+

Fire Emblem: Three Houses- 3m+

Fire Emblem Warriors – 1m+

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 – 1m+

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – Sold above expectations The Switch partnership between Nintendo/Koei Tecmo has resulted in ~10m units sold. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 5, 2022

Advertisement

The unnamed Sequel to Breath Of The Wild is currently expected to release sometime in 2022. But considering the ongoing pandemic, there is currently no guarantee that it will ship in time. A patent filed by Nintendo last month might give some insight into the kind of gameplay we can expect from the sequel.

The patent showed off things like the player character phasing through the ground, using a time reversal mechanic on objects in the world, and the ability to position the character in various ways while falling through the sky. All of these are not confirmed to be related to the sequel to Breath Of The Wild, but likely are to do with it.

In other news, Sony has confirmed that a variety of accessibility features are coming to God Of War’s PC release. These features include Auto Sprint, Auto Sprint Delay, Always on Reticle, and Full Keyboard/Mouse remapping.

“Creating an accessible world for gamers motivates us and inspires our work,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of Playstation Studios.