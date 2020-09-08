‘Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity’ is a new ‘Zelda’ title coming this year

Nintendo has partnered with Koei Tecmo to announce Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity, a prequel to the critically acclaimed, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild.

Following in the same vein as the original Hyrule Warriors release, Age Of Calamity is inspired by the classic Dynasty Warriors series. The prequel is expected to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 20.

Nintendo released a short presentation which unveiled an announcement trailer and selection of details for Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity. The events of the game are set 100 years prior to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and will allow players to play through the battle of Hyrule that led up to the game.

Players can control Zelda, Link and multiple other characters from the original game, with the added ability to bring a friend along for local co-op. For the first time, Koei Tecmo has worked closely with the Zelda team to introduce new elements such as gameplay direction, graphics and all the in-game dialogue.

You can see the full mini presentation below:

The digital edition of Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity is available to pre-order from the official Nintendo website. Anyone who orders is eligible to receive the Lucky Ladle in-game item, one of the weapons Link can use in battle.

Eiji Aonuma, producer of the Zelda series, also spoke briefly about the development for The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2. Since its announcement at E3 last year details for the game have been scarce, however, Aonuma has stated that “the team is working hard on its development” and fans will have to wait “a bit longer” for updates.

