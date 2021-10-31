Id Software is hiring for “the development of a long-running action FPS” title

Id Software has posted several job listings that point to the continuation of a pre-existing franchise that it owns.

Zenimax has updated its job listings with several openings at Id Softwares’s Texas branch. Many of the roles will be involved in “the development of a log-running iconic action FPS”. Currently, much of the Zenimax portfolio is spoken for, as MachineGames has been creating Wolfenstein games for several years now. Rage received a sequel not too long ago from Avalanche, and Doom is still being developed by Id Software, with Doom Eternal releasing in 2020. It’s unlikely they would need to staff up for another sequel, so that leaves us with Quake.

Further evidence points to a Quake reboot based on the artist listings. Many of these positions mention “sci-fi and fantasy”, which fits Quake’s aesthetic. Earlier this year, a remastered version of the original Quake was released, which came with a freshly built episode, so the interest is clearly there on both consumer and developer sides. Quake 2 will also turn 25 next year, which could make for a nicely timed announcement.

Earlier this month, the remastered version of Quake received a next-gen upgrade patch for the Xbox Series X|S and the PS5. The upgrade is free to all players who own a PS4 or Xbox One version of the game, if they hop over to the newer consoles in the future.

The upgrade adds 4K support with 120 frames per second on both consoles to Id Software’s remaster. PS5 users also gain DualSense upgrades, with adaptive trigger and integrated speaker support arriving in the patch.

Xbox users gain the Xbox Play Anywhere support. This means that owning the game on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S allows users to play Quake on any Windows PC while continuing progress from console.

